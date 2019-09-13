WPP TOKEN Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $142,633.00 and approximately $842.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.04354344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,048,229 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.