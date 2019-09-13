WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of ASX WPP traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.57 ($0.40). 408,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.57. WPP Aunz has a twelve month low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of A$0.90 ($0.64).
About WPP Aunz
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Aunz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP Aunz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.