WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ASX WPP traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.57 ($0.40). 408,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.57. WPP Aunz has a twelve month low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of A$0.90 ($0.64).

About WPP Aunz

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

