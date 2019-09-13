Wowbit (WWB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167,197.00

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Wowbit has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $167,197.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html . The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.