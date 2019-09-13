World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 36.3% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 311.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of INT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 69,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 4,500 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $175,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $853,150. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

