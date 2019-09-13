WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.78, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter.

