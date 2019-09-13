Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.