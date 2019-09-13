Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.95.

Shares of WHR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,976. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after buying an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,228,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

