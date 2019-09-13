WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $260.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $205.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WEX by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.