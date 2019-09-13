Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 37.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.