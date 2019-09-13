Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 18,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,705. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

