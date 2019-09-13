Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.57 Million Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,683. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

