Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 99,207 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 7.63% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,783. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

