Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 164,784 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 1,359,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 434,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,663. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

