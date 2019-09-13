Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $210.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

ACN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.33. 57,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

