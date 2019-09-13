Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $210.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.
ACN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.33. 57,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
