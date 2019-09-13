Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.