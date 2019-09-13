Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Waterco has a 1 year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of A$2.45 ($1.74). The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.82.
Waterco Company Profile
