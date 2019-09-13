WAM Research (ASX:WAX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.44 ($1.02) and last traded at A$1.44 ($1.02), approximately 129,178 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.42 ($1.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.37. The firm has a market cap of $274.91 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio is 1,111.11%.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

