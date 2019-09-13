Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 908,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

