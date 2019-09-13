W Green Pay (WGP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3.24 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023896 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,158,491 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

