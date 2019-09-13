Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Longbow Research upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $147.63. 63,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,916. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,882 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

