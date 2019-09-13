Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €52.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.43 ($59.80).

VNA opened at €42.22 ($49.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1 year high of €48.93 ($56.90).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

