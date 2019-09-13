Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 135 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 135 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOLV-B. Bank of America set a SEK 127 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 143 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 160.91.

Shares of STO VOLV-B traded up SEK 2.75 on Friday, hitting SEK 145.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 140.92.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

