Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.58 ($212.31).

VOW3 opened at €156.76 ($182.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.24. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1-year high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

