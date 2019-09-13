Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 11.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,506,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,082,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Viveve Medical worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.