Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 11.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 1,506,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,082,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.13.
Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.
