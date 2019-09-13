Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 12.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,959. Capitala Finance Corp has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

