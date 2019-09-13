Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 2,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,409. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.