Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Ares Capital makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $250,889. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

