Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Stellus Capital Investment comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 205.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 63,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,181. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.