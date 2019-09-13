Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

