Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,129. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.