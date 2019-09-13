Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.8% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 788,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

