Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 38,992 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 131,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,486. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

