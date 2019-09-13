Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.05 ($114.01).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €98.92 ($115.02) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €94.77. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

