Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 35,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,697. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76.

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

