Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.58. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 10,946,648 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.55.

In other news, insider Janette Kendall acquired 11,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,770.44 ($21,113.79).

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

