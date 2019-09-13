Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.95

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 2325933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $643,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $403,984. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 144.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.