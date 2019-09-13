Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Cap of $26.78 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00120705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a market cap of $26.78 million and $14,183.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

