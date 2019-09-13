VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $8,883.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00031191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002022 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00141089 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,309.51 or 0.99674304 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000605 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,034,078 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

