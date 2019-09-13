VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to “Hold” at Sberbank CIB

Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.17 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 208,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,221. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in VEON by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

