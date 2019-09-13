Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $83,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.3% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,782 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 1,498,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

