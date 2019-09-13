Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Veeco Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

