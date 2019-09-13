VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Monday.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

