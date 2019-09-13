Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,495,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.78. 3,025,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.