Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,317,000 after purchasing an additional 349,989 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,476,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP remained flat at $$49.45 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 559,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,515. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

