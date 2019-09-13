Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,667,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,341,000.

VO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

