ValuEngine Lowers Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,295. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

