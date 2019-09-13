ValuEngine Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,130. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock worth $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

