Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 145.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,564 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5,901.3% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 10,260,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089,486 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 72.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,644,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

VALE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,409,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

