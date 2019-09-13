UTRUST (UTK) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, UTRUST has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. UTRUST has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $1.72 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00202971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.01136473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022017 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

