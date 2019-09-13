USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux Sells 4,018 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
USNA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.39.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
