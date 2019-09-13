USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux Sells 4,018 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USNA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

